Sadie Robertson is opening up about her "dark" experience with the coronavirus. Just days after announcing that she had been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, the 23-year-old pregnant Duck Dynasty star joined her mom Korie and sister Bella on Wednesday's episode of her podcast, WHOA That's Good, where they shared their experiences.

According to the family, 18-year-old Bella was the first to get sick, with Korie following shortly after. Robertson explained that although she believed she would go unaffected after she tested negative for COVID-19, she realized she, too, would get sick after her husband, Christian Huff, came down with a fever. Two days later, Robertson, who is pregnant with her first child, "was full-on COVID."

Robertson, who revealed Monday she had tested positive for the virus, said her symptoms "started with a really bad headache," which she described as "a different kind of headache than I've ever had — it was like a migraine behind my eye." From there, the reality star "got the cough," which she said was so bad that it left her throat "so red and on fire." She described the symptoms as "terrible." Robertson also said she experienced brain fog, body aches, a loss of taste and smell, "vivid dreams," and difficulty sleeping, despite being "so tired." The 23-year-old revealed that she also experienced other symptoms that she had not previously heard people discuss before, including depression.

"All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," she said. "I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot. It's really a dark sickness."

Eventually, Robertson's symptoms became so severe that she was hospitalized. She said that the morning sickness she has been experiencing throughout her pregnancy combined with her COVID-19 symptoms led to severe dehydration. She said, "At this point, when I was dehydrated, my chest pain had gotten really bad. I could barely talk and Mom came over and was like, 'You need to go to the hospital.'"

While Robertson and her family members have thankfully recovered, with Robertson in her Monday announcement assuring fans that her unborn baby is doing "great and [is] healthy," the Duck Dynasty star encouraged her fans to take the virus seriously.

"I am a very healthy person, I exercise a lot and eat pretty good. I take care of myself. I honestly thought if I got COVID it would not be that bad. But no, I had it horribly," she said. "So don't think you're just going to be fine... it is a really tough sickness that you don't want to get."