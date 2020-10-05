'Duck Dynasty' Fans Overjoyed With Sadie Robertson's Pregnancy News
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff recently shared big pregnancy news, and her fans are overjoyed by it. On Sunday night, Robertson Huff and her husband Christian took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves with a collection of sonogram pictures. "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" the couple exclaimed.
They went on to wrote, "Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already - God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. The Huff's added, "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."
View this post on Instagram
Finally, they stated, "We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life." Fans of the couple have been sounding off on social media and they are all thrilled by the news. Scroll down to see what they are saying!
Awe Congrats 🎉👶🏻🍼— Janelle Suris (@JanelleSuris) October 5, 2020
SADIE ROBERTSON IS HAVING A FREAKING BABY Y’ALL🤍🤍🤍— emma (@emmaadavissss) October 5, 2020
Congratulations— Beth Huitt (@BethHuitt) October 5, 2020
Sadie Robertson Huff and Bindi Irwin having babies at 23 and 22 makes me feel old AF. I don't plan on having a kid for about 5 more years and I'm older! Happy for them but it's just crazy to think.— Christina Ritter (@CMRitterActor) October 5, 2020
Good news- She is just an adorable young lady! — Boomer (@Boomerbrs) October 5, 2020
SADIE ROBERTSON IS PREGNANT OH MY GOODNESS MY HEART IS SO FULL— Sorenza (@Shossay) October 5, 2020
It’s 10:30 pm and i’m crying because Sadie Robertson just announced she’s pregnant and I’m so happy for her but I’m so jealous help— macie 🍹👑 (@maciebchap) October 5, 2020
do you ever get the urge to be someone else. like the urge to be Sadie Robertson and be married, successful, and pregnant.... or are you not normal— Alexis Mandry (@alexis_mandry) October 5, 2020
Sadie Robertson Huff really broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement— del 🌼 (@_delaneyrose311) October 5, 2020
sadie robertson is pregnant 😭— breanna (@BigMamaBre1) October 5, 2020
OH MY GASH!— Korey Klein (@korey_klein) October 5, 2020
Sadie Robertson is PREGNANT! LIKE WOAH!
Just found out Sadie Robertson is pregnant dont txt— Bryce (@Bstephens34) October 5, 2020
y’all. Sadie Robertson Huff is PREGNANT!!— Makenna Ricker (@makennaricker24) October 4, 2020
Sadie Robertson is having a baby😭😭😭😍😍— Brittney ♡ (@brittnicole7_) October 5, 2020