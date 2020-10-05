'Duck Dynasty' Fans Overjoyed With Sadie Robertson's Pregnancy News

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff recently shared big pregnancy news, and her fans are overjoyed by it. On Sunday night, Robertson Huff and her husband Christian took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves with a collection of sonogram pictures. "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" the couple exclaimed.

They went on to wrote, "Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already - God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. The Huff's added, "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."

Finally, they stated, "We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life." Fans of the couple have been sounding off on social media and they are all thrilled by the news. Scroll down to see what they are saying!