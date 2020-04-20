‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman’s New Girlfriend Says ‘God Brought Us Together’

Duane "Dog" Chapman's new girlfriend, Francie Frane, is thanking God for bringing her together with her beau. After going public with their relationship last month, Frane took to Instagram on April 15 to reveal how fated she felt their meeting had been, as per InTouch Weekly. She wrote, "Thank you all so much for all the encouraging comments, Dog [and] I appreciate it so much. We know God brought us together and have no doubts about that AT ALL!!"

Frane and Chapman have one major tragedy in common, with the Colorado rancher having lost her husband, Bob, due to cancer several months before the reality personality's wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 also due to cancer. Frane continued of their difficult past, "God has brought two people who walked a treacherous road together and shown us LOVE is possible again. And as wonderful, loving and kind as you all think Dog is HE IS [AND] MORE!! I LOVE YOU DUANE LEE."

This is the first time Frane has opened up in depth about her relationship with Chapman, having only previously said on Instagram she was "so excited for this new chapter!" The bounty hunter's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has given the relationship her stamp of approval, however, gushing to The Sun last month about the new woman in her father's life.

Saying Dog was "head over heels" for Frane, Lyssa said she "couldn't be happier" for both of them. "They are both so happy together and they are good for each other," she added. "Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children."

She continued of her dad and Frane, "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad. He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time - he's so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie." She later shared, They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it. Beth would approve - I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad - I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them."

The couple also has the vocal support of Dog and Beth's daughter, Bonnie Chapman, who commented on an Instagram photo of the two earlier this month, "Everyone who's judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void. Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let me my dad live in peace."