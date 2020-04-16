'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Daughter Lyssa Chapman Shares Photo of Dad With New Girlfriend

Duane "Dog" Chapman and his new girlfriend, Francie Frane, officially have the stamp of approval from the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman. After the new couple went public with their relationship late last month, it appears they have the full support of Chapman's kids, who previously slammed his first relationship with family friend Moon Angell after the death of wife Beth in June.

Lyssa took to her Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of Frane and her father in an embrace, captioning it, "How cute are these two?!" Frane, who is reportedly a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado had previously posted the same picture on her profile with the caption, "So excited for this new chapter!" The new couple has been dating for "a few months," according to The Sun, and is a comfort for one another as Frane mourns the loss of her husband, who died "several months before Beth."

Lyssa spoke at length about her father's new girlfriend to The Sun, saying her dad is "head over heels" for Frane and that she "couldn't be happier" for both of them. "They are both so happy together and they are good for each other," she added. "Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children."

She continued of her dad and Frane, "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad. He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time - he's so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie." She later shared, They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it. Beth would approve - I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad - I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them."

The couple also has the vocal support of Beth's daughter, Bonnie Chapman, who commented on the photo, "Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void. Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let me my dad live in peace."