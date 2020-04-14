Duane 'Dog' Chapman's New Girlfriend Francie Frane Speaks out About Their Relationship

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman recently introduced his new girlfriend Francie Frane to the world, and now she is speaking out about their relationship. In a post on Instagram, Frane shared a photo of herself and Chapman embracing one another by a mantle. In the post's caption, Frane gushed that she is "so excited for this new chapter!"

Many of Chapman's fans have since commented on the post, with many expressing support for the new couple. "So Happy for you both to find the love and happiness in each other!" one person exclaimed. "Love Dog. Been watching him since his show started. Something very special about this man, so in turn there must be something very special within you which Dog feels and can share a new love. There will never be another Beth, which I’m sure he is not looking to replace, but to start a new chapter together with you. SO HAPPY For You BOTH!"

Chapman was previously romantically linked to a lontime family friend. Moon Angell, but both of them denied that they were dating. In late March, Chapman revealed that he was officially involved with Frane. His daughter Lyssa spoke exclusively with The Sun about her father's new love, saying that he is "head over heels" for Frane and that she "couldn't be happier" for both of them. "They are both so happy together and they are good for each other," she added. "Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children."

Lyssa's kind words for Frane are certainly notible, as she was never shy about the fact that she did not like Angell being around her father. She went on to say of Chapman and Frane, "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad. He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time - he's so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie." She later shared, They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it. Beth would approve - I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad - I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them."