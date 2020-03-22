'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Daughter 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Says 'Love Is in the Air' in Support of His New Girlfriend

Love has made its way back into the life of Duane "Dog" Chapman. The Sun revealed in an exclusive that Dog the Bounty Hunter has struck up a new relationship with Francie Frane. This comes on the heels of Chapman ending his most recent fling with Moon Angell.

The new relationship is also seeing the support of Chapman's daughter, Lyssa. Quoted in The Sun's story, Lyssa also re-posted the piece onto her Twitter feed where she wrote that, "Love is in the air," along with her retweet. In the reveal, Lyssa spoke very passionately about her father's new partner. She also noted that the two first found a spark with one another while dealing with the grief of losing their previous spouses. Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman, lost her battle with cancer, even finding herself in a coma before passing away in June.

Love is in the air 💕 https://t.co/FMMpeiYhoT — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) March 22, 2020

Lyssa said her father's new relationship sees two people who are "so happy together" and that they are "good for each other."

"Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children," she said in the report. "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad."

Continuing on, Lyssa also explained how her father is the "happiest" she has seen in a long time. She event went as far as to say that she believes he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

"They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it," she shared. "But at the same time they are being very respectful of each other's grieving process and they're not trying to replace each other's partner."

While a daughter seeing her father with someone else other than her mother is certainly not an easy thing, Lyssa is confident that Frane is the right one with him.

"Beth would approve - I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad - I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them," she said.

Seeing Dog the Bounty Hunter going official with a new woman also set social media on fire as many fans of his have already begun to welcome Frane into the picture.