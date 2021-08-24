Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals Scathing Alleged Texts From Francie Frane

✖

The Dog the Bounty Hunter wedding drama continues. Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his late wife Beth Chapman, released scathing texts to TMZ she alleges are from her dad's fiancée, Francie Frane, in the lead-up to their wedding. Bonnie and her step-sister, Cecily Chapman, revealed they were not invited to next week's ceremony earlier this week, with Cecily saying at the time that she thought her father was struggling with reminders of Beth in the lead-up to his big day.

Now, Bonnie is sharing texts she claims are from Frane, telling her the real reason they weren't invited is due to their work with UnleashedTV, the network that fired Dog earlier this year for allegedly using racial/homophobic epithets. The text begins, "First I'd like to say that playing drums does not suit You AT ALL, You are WAY WAY SMARTER than that."

The text continues, calling Cecily's statement "absolutely INCORRECT" saying she and Dog "Love How the two of You in different ways are like your mom." Frane allegedly then gets to the meat of the feud. "[L]et's not beat around the bush, You & Cecily both know You haven't been invited to the wedding because your (sic) living under the same roof with people who stabbed [him] in the back, robbed, lied, manipulated, smeared his name and tried to ruin his career."

The text concludes, "I Love You Bonnie, And I truly hope with all my heart that You and Cecily find what your (sic) searching for and find happiness, true happiness in your life." Bonnie previously claimed her father was upset with her over her work with UnleashedTV's The System, a show focused on social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement, which she added Dog did not support.

Dog, meanwhile, told TMZ all the allegations from his daughter are "false" and an attempt to derail his wedding. He alleged that Bonnie and Cecily are being "groomed" by former associates of his, ending his statement, "Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them," adding ... "Despite the sadness, we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."