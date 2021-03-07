'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Cecily Chapman Looks Just Like Mom Beth in New Sunglasses Selfie

✖

Cecily Chapman looked just like her mother, the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, in a new Instagram selfie she published on Wednesday, March 3. Chapman, 27, has shared other selfies in the past that have instantly reminded fans of her mother. She plans to pay tribute to her mother again when she marries her fiance, Matty, in December.

"You can call me Wednesday hunty," Chapman wrote in the caption to her latest Instagram selfie. Although the caption felt like a reference to The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, many of her followers thought she looked just like Beth. "Beautiful!! U look like your momma," one fan wrote. "You’re absolutely stunning," another chimed in. "This reminds me of your momma," one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji. "Beautiful... I had to do a double-take at your name, you look like your mom," another wrote.

This is not the first time fans had to do a double-take when Chapman posted a selfie. Back in November, she posted a photo from a restaurant in Hawaii, where fans repeatedly told her she looked just like a younger version of Beth. After posting an October selfie, one fan told her she was her "mom's twin in this picture."

Since Beth's death in July 2019, the Chapman family has found different ways to pay tribute to her. For Chapman, one way to ensure Beth will be represented at her wedding was wearing the dress Beth wore to her 2006 wedding to Duane "Dog" Chapman. "I always wanted to wear my mom's dress for my wedding," Chapman told The Sun in November 2020. "The day she got married to my dad I thought she looked so beautiful - it was the most beautiful dress I could ever imagine."

"It's a big deal for me. I spoke to her while she was alive and told her I wanted the dress - I think I said that to her a couple of years after the wedding," Chapman continued, adding that her father endorsed the idea. "He's been very supportive of us girls having our mother's things or choosing what to do with them," Chapman said at the time. "It will definitely be a special and an emotional day for him but it's very important to me that he walks me down the aisle."

Earlier this month, Chapman told The Sun she and Matty plan to get married on Dec. 1, 2021 in Hawaii, about three years after they got engaged. She also told The Sun she no longer plans to wear her mother's wedding dress because it would require significant alterations. "I’m having second thoughts about wearing my mom's dress because there’s only one dress that’s super beautiful for her and it was custom-made to fit her body," she explained. "I also don’t want to alter it to where [my sister] Bonnie Jo wouldn’t be able to wear it if she ever decided to and it might be best just to keep it for a keepsake to remember her by, like a piece of memorabilia."