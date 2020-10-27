Cecily Chapman Is the Spitting Image of Mom Beth in New Selfie

✖

Cecily Chapman recently posted a new selfie and fans have pointed out that she is the spitting image of her mom, Beth. In the photo shared to Instagram, Cecily posed for the camera with her lips pouted and her blonde hair flowing down her face and chest. She appears to be sporting a bikini top, or possibly just some other style of low-cut outfit.

There is no denying that the 27-year-old looks just like her mother, as many fans have pointed out in the photo comments. "Wow girl you are your moms mini 100 [percent]," one follower wrote. "Wow! You’re are your moms twin in this picture! Both beautiful ladies," someone else added. Chapman is Beth's daughter from her previous relationship with Kieth Barmore. She would later go on to marry Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman in 2006, who became Cecily's stepfather.

Sadly, Chapman died on June 25, 2019, after a lengthy fight with throat and lung cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. This year, the family marked the one-year point since Beth's death, by holding joint memorials for her in Hawaii and Colorado. While Dog organized the Colorado service, Cecily took care of the plans for the one held at Waimanalo Beach on Hawaii's Big Island.

Speaking about the event to The Sun, Cecily said that she could feel her mother's "presence" with her throughout the day. "I thought a lot about planning it and making it perfect for her, making the best flowers," Cecily added. "It was definitely something I worked on all month long just to make sure that it was perfect."

She continued, "Then when the day came, I was really focused on what was going on. So it was kind of a bittersweet distraction. I was constantly on the move and I constantly had something to do all day. And that kind of got me through it."

Finally, Cecily spoke about how she felt when the memorial was over, and why she wanted to share photos of it with the public. "Once it was all said and done it was a bittersweet feeling …I felt really sad because I didn't want it to be the one year already. I felt like I was at peace but it has still taken me a while to share these pictures because I felt like it was just so precious to me at the time."