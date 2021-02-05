'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Daughter Cecily Chapman Sets Wedding Date

✖

Cecily Chapman will soon be a married woman. After her wedding plans were put on pause due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star has officially set a date to say "I do" to her fiancé, Matty. The couple got engaged on Christmas 2018, and now plan to tie the knot almost exactly three years later.

Chapman, who shared her wedding date alongside a stunning photo of herself in her a wedding dress, revealed to The Sun that she and Matty are planning a Christmas wedding in Hawaii, with a date set for December 1, 2021. The reality TV star, who admitted it "took us a while to agree on the same date," said she and her fiancé "thought it would be nice to have a Christmas wedding in Hawaii on a white sandy beach." While details are "still up in the air" and being worked out, Chapman said she is hoping to pay homage to her mother and step-father, Beth and Duane "Dog" Chapman, by having Tim Story, the pastor who officiated their wedding, marry herself and Matty.

Although the couple's big day is still many months away, they are keeping coronavirus precautions in mind. Chapman told the outlet that currently, they are only planning on inviting "immediate family and friends" and they are "still debating exactly how many people" they can invite "and keep social distancing in place during the whole event." Although the couple had initially wanted to marry sooner rather than later, they had ultimately decided to wait until the pandemic was over. Chapman said she is "praying that we can have as many people as we can, but I’m okay with having a small wedding if need be for safety reasons."

Chapman also told the outlet she has since opted not to wear her mother's wedding dress on her big day. She had revealed in November that she would be walking down the aisle in the very gown Beth had worn during her 2006 Hawaii wedding, though she has since reversed course with that decision, not wanting to alter the dress.

"I'm having second thoughts about wearing my mom's dress because there's only one dress that's super beautiful for her and it was custom-made to fit her body," she said. "I also don't want to alter it to where [my sister] Bonnie Jo wouldn't be able to wear it if she ever decided to and it might be best just to keep it for a keepsake to remember her by, like a piece of memorabilia."

Chapman has since begun to the wedding dress shop, something she said has been "really fun." She said she has tried on dresses that make her feel "like a queen" in a "fairytale," admitting, "it didn't feel real until I started trying on dresses and really getting the feels for getting married."