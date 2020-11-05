Cecily Chapman Looks Identical to Late Mom Beth During Hawaii Lunch Outing

✖

Cecily Chapman recently shared a photo from a lunch outing in Hawaii, and social media users are pointing out that she looks identical to her late mom, Beth. In the picture shared to Instagram, Chapman has her hair pulled up into a high ponytail, while donning a floral print top and a pair of jeans. She's flashing a happy grin, which has a striking resemblance to Beth's bright smile.

Chapman's followers have been showering her with compliments in the post comments, with one writing, "Looking so much like your mom." Another added, "You look very beautiful just like your mom in this picture. Hope your lunch was great. Hope you have a great weekend and have some fun." Notably, in the post, caption, Chapman shared that the photo was from a "lunch date at Sura’s" with her friend Blaine Ka'akimaka Jr.

In another recent photo on Instagram, Chapman again looked like the spitting image of her late mother. In the selfie shared, Cecily tossed a look into the camera — with her blonde hair flowing down her face and arms, and her lips pouted — that looks just like a young Beth. The 27-year-old also appeared to be donning a bikini top, or some other style of low-cut outfit.

Chapman is Beth's daughter from her previous relationship with Kieth Barmore. After splitting from Barmore, Beth later married Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapmam, who became Cecily's stepfather. Tragically, Chapman died in June 2019, after a long fight with throat cancer. The reality TV star was 51 years old at the time of her death.

To mark the one-year anniversary of Beth's passing the family marked the one-year point since Beth's death, by holding simultanious memorials for her. On was held in Hawaii and the other was held in Colorado. Duane took care of organizing the Colorado service, while Cecily planned the one held at Waimanalo Beach on Hawaii's Big Island.

Cecily later spoke about the memorial with The Sun, and said that she believes that she felt her mother's "presence" with her throughout the event. "I thought a lot about planning it and making it perfect for her, making the best flowers," Cecily added. "It was definitely something I worked on all month long just to make sure that it was perfect."