Cecily Chapman Will Wear Her Late Mother Beth Chapman's Wedding Dress When She Marries Her Fiance Next Year

Cecily Chapman will be bringing a very special part of late mom Beth Chapman into her nuptials with boyfriend Matty next year. The Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter told The Sun Tuesday that she plans on wearing the dress her mother wore at her wedding to Duane "Dog" Chapman in 2006 so that Beth can still be with her on her wedding day, despite having died in June 2019 following a battle with cancer.

"I always wanted to wear my mom's dress for my wedding. The day she got married to my dad I thought she looked so beautiful - it was the most beautiful dress I could ever imagine," Cecily said of her touching gesture. "A top designer made it - it's a stunning dress. It's a halter neck and very flattering."

While it's "very traditional" to wear your mother's dress, Cecily said it was mostly "a way for me to feel like she is with me the whole time and be a part of the wedding." Beth was well-aware it was a "big deal" to her daughter that she wears her dress even before her passing. "I spoke to her while she was alive and told her I wanted the dress," the reality TV daughter shared. "I think I said that to her a couple of years after the wedding."

"As for my dad, I'm sure it will be super emotional for him seeing me wear the dress but he understands what it means to me," she continued. "He's been very supportive of us girls having our mother's things or choosing what to do with them. It will definitely be a special and an emotional day for him but it's very important to me that he walks me down the aisle."

Cecily and Matty got engaged on Christmas 2018 and have been living together in Hawaii ever since. While she and her fiancé have been waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to let up to plan their wedding, Cecily said she would settle for a small private wedding if things continue as they are.

"We want to get married within a year. I would like a Christmas wedding or a Halloween wedding. I like the weather in Hawaii in November time," she continued. "I think the wedding will be here in Hawaii, nothing beats a beach wedding. Hopefully, it will be a lot of fun for everyone to get together after we've all been locked down for so long."