'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Cecily Chapman Visits the 'Shameless' House in Chicago

Cecily Chapman, the daughter of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, took a trip to Chicago this week. During her visit to the Windy City, she stopped by the house used for the hit Showtime series Shameless. The exterior of the house is where the Gallagher family lives in the show, although interior scenes are shot in California.

"No shame on the southside!" Chapman wrote as she sat on the familiar stoop outside the home. She later shared another photo from outside the home, showing herself striking a carefree pose. "Get the f— off my porch. Period," she wrote in the caption. The house is located at 2119 South Homan Ave in Chicago, notes Distractify. "Shameless fans, you are welcome to come inside the gate and take pictures on the porch," reads a sign in front of the house. “Donations in the bucket are greatly appreciated. Thank you very much.”

Chapman is the daughter of Beth Chapman and her first husband, Keith Barmore. Beth and Barmore divorced in 1993, and she married Duane "Dog" Chapman in 2006. Beth and Dog remained married until her death in June 2019 at age 51, following a battle with cancer. Chapman is marrying her boyfriend Matty next year and plans to carry on her mother's legacy in a special way. She plans to wear her mother's wedding dress during the ceremony.

"I always wanted to wear my mom's dress for my wedding," Chapman told The Sun in November. "The day she got married to my dad I thought she looked so beautiful - it was the most beautiful dress I could ever imagine." Chapman told her mother before her death she wanted to wear the dress and said Dog was supportive of the decision.

"As for my dad, I'm sure it will be super emotional for him seeing me wear the dress but he understands what it means to me," Chapman told The Sun. "He's been very supportive of us girls having our mother's things or choosing what to do with them. It will definitely be a special and an emotional day for him, but it's very important to me that he walks me down the aisle."

Chapman also kept another of Beth's traditions alive for the second Thanksgiving since her death. She donated some of her leftovers to the homeless, which she and her mother used to do every year. The tradition took on new meaning this year, due to the struggles people face during the coronavirus pandemic. "I can’t wait to go pass out leftovers," she wrote on Nov. 26. "[Beth] and I packed up plates every year for the homeless to give back in any way we could! I’m forever great-full for everything we did and I will continue to do together in spirit!"