Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Plots 1-Year Remembrance Event

✖

The one-year anniversary of Beth Chapman's passing is fast approaching, and her family is planning a special memorial for her on Friday. Her daughter Cecily Chapman is hosting a memorial ceremony at Waimanalo Beach in Hawaii. Cecily's stepfather, Duane "Dog" Chapman, shared the details of the event with his fans, urging everyone to use the hashtag "For the love of Beth" on social media.

The ceremony will begin with a paddle out from the beach at 5:30 p.m. local time. "Prayer will take place on the beach and in the water. Bring your board and flowers so we can remember Mrs. Dog the right way," Cecily wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Beth. If you are not in Hawaii, Cecily suggested fans can go for a walk or hike and share a picture with the "For the love of Beth" hashtag. "Let’s make it viral," she wrote. Duane shared the same message on his Instagram account, alongside a picture of Beth with roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jun 22, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

Chapman died on June 26, 2019, at a hospital in Hawaii at age 51. She was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017, and the cancer initially went into remission. While working on the first season of Dog's Most Wanted, she was hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma. After her death, the Chapman family scattered her ashes at sea.

Although it was widely reported that throat cancer was Chapman's cause of death, her daughter Bonnie Chapman said the cancer spread to her lungs before her death. Her mother tried one round of chemotherapy and had "very severe symptoms." Chapman "despised" chemotherapy and wanted to be "as much 'Beth' as possible" at the end, Bonnie told SurvivorNet last year. "Even though when she did pass, she had lost the majority of her hair, she was really happy to still have her smile and still look like Beth," Bonnie said.

Following Chapman's death, Duane said he would not marry again. However, he began dating Francie Frane earlier this year, and they announced their engagement in May. The decision was criticized by many Dog the Bounty Hunter fans, but Duane has said no one can replace Beth in his heart. In an interview with PEOPLE, he said Beth would approve. "If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her,'" Duane said.