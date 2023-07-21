Divisive '90 Day Fiance' Couple Joining 'Last Resort' Spinoff

90 Day Fiancé is adding another controversial couple to the latest spinoff in the TLC franchise, 90 Day: The Last Resort. After years of ups and downs, Angela and Michael will be giving their relationship one final chance alongside four other memorable 90 Day Fiancé couples, and they'll have to decide if they want to stay together or end things for good.

On The Last Resort, Angela and Michael will attend a couples retreat "to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds." Aided by therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast, the couples will "actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy," according to the official show description. "Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately."

Angela and Michael may be in love, but their long-distance relationship has taken a toll on them over the past five years, leaving them a "world apart physically and emotionally," according to TLC. "Loneliness has led them to make bad decisions and to be suspicious of one another." Will the retreat help them learn to forgive one another, learn to trust one another and communicate? Or will old habits die hard, leading to the end of Angela and Michael's relationship for good.

Previously announced couples include Big Ed and Liz, whose numerous breakups and reunions have roots in a lack of trust and their 28-year age difference. "With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life...which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding," the network teased. "Can Ed and Liz learn to back each other up and really communicate their needs to each other or will more indiscretions derail their efforts to plan for the future?"

Jovi and Yara will also be looking to heal their marriage on The Last Resort. While the two are still very much in love, resentment has taken ahold of their relationship to create an emotional divide. "At the resort, they discover there is discord between them as they can't seem to agree on what they want for their future," according to TLC. "While both have secrets they are holding onto, will the resort provide a place and time where they can finally thrive and reconnect as a couple moving forward?" The rest of the couples participating in The Last Resort will be announced next week. 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.