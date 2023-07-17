'90 Day Fiance' Reveals 2 Couples Featured in New Series 'The Last Resort'

Two of 90 Day Fiancé's most turbulent couples will be giving their relationships one last chance in the new TLC spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort. Both Big Ed and Liz, as well as Jovi and Yara will appear on the new 90 Day franchise series, which will also bring on three other couples all on a "final attempt to salvage their relationships."

On The Last Resort, each couple will participate in a couples retreat "to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds." Led by a team of professionals, including therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast, the couples will "actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy," according to the network. "Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue," TLC teased. "At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately."

Big Ed and Liz have certainly had their fair share of breakups in the tumultuous past two years. The couple's trust issues and 28-year age difference both have been major issues during their time together as they find themselves "in a cycle of make-ups and break-ups" that needs to come to an end. "With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life...which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding," the network teases. "Can Ed and Liz learn to back each other up and really communicate their needs to each other or will more indiscretions derail their efforts to plan for the future?"

Meanwhile, Jovi and Yara "are very much in love with an undeniable attraction for one another," but have found themselves dealing with resentment that's created an emotional divide in their marriage. "At the resort, they discover there is discord between them as they can't seem to agree on what they want for their future," according to TLC. "While both have secrets they are holding onto, will the resort provide a place and time where they can finally thrive and reconnect as a couple moving forward? "

In addition to The Last Resort, Silveira, Lacy and Prendergast will appear on the show's companion podcast, 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions, hosted by 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games' Sukanya Krishnan. In the podcast, the therapists "will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode" as well as dive into "listener-submitted questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered," including "cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance" and more. 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.