'90 Day Fiancé' Announces New Spinoff Series

90 Day Fiancé is bringing together couples at their "breaking points" to face their "relationship demons" in a new spinoff series, 90 Day: The Last Resort. The new TLC series, which premieres Monday, Aug. 14, was announced Thursday, debuting an ominous new trailer teasing the drama to come.

"For the first time, five 90 Day couples will come together to face their relationship demons," the narrator begins the teaser. "Will they leave stronger than ever? Or say goodbye for good?" As footage of beaches, and pools shows on screen, the voice continues, "Your newest 90 Day obsession is here. This is... The Last Resort."

Five 90 Day Fiancé franchise couples will appear on The Last Resort "in a final attempt to salvage their relationships," TLC announced Thursday. Each couple will participate in a couples retreat "to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds." Led by a team of professionals, including therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast, the couples will "actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy."

"Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue," the network teased. "At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately." TLC has yet to announce which of the 90 Day cast members will appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In addition to The Last Resort, Silveira, Lacy and Prendergast will appear on the show's companion podcast, 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions, hosted by 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games' Sukanya Krishnan. In the podcast, the therapists "will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode" as well as dive into "listener-submitted questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered," including "cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance" and more.

90 Day Fiancé made its debut in 2014 and has aired nine seasons so far. TLC has since premiered several spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently airing new episodes Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.