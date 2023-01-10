'90 Day Fiance': Big Ed and Liz Break up for 11th Time, Call off Wedding

The infamous 90 Day Fiance couple Ed Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods broke up for the 11th time and called off their wedding. Brown, who is known as "Big Ed," asked for his engagement ring back during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode on Jan. 8. Woods said the two picked a wedding date one week before the episode was filmed.

The show got tense when Brown's former fiance, Rosemarie "Rose" Vega, attended virtually. Vega, whom Brown dated on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, revealed that she received text messages from Brown recently, notes PEOPLE. She even had screenshots showing messages from late 2021, with Brown asking Vega if they could meet in the Philippines. The messages, which Woods read during the show, were sent two days before Brown proposed to Woods.

Brown lied about communicating with Vega, who was in tears by the end of the segment. Woods quietly mentioned that she did not know if she had "any respect left" for Brown. He then asked her for the engagement ring back.

Woods complied, and they awkwardly sat on opposite ends of their loveseat. Brown tried to fix things with Woods during a private conversation at their hotel. He teared up, but his mood quickly changed when he told Woods he thought she would have his back during the tell-all.

"You just need to know where I was at today. I was drowning," Brown told Woods. "And I felt like you were stepping on my head. The one person I wanted to count on and stand beside me, right or wrong, and I thought that was you."

Woods said she could not stand by Brown when he lied about talking to Vega. "You could have just told me you reached out," she said. Brown claimed he did not remember sending the texts. He told Woods that he would like her to "take accountability for yourself," but she reminded him that he was the one who "got caught."

"I didn't get caught in anything. You act like I'm trying to lie to you," Brown said. "Number one, I don't lie. Here I am trying to defend myself and I have six other couples pouncing down my throat, and you're standing there and you're letting me drown." He later accused Woods of "performing" to get sympathy from their co-stars. Of course, Woods was even more annoyed at that and stormed out of the room. The episode ended with the two apparently calling it quits again.

The third part of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The series is also available to stream on Discovery+.