Julianne Hough Speaks out About Replacing Tyra Banks as 'Dancing With the Stars' Host

Julianne Hough is honored to return to Dancing With the Stars for Season 32 – this time as the show's host. The former DWTS pro said she "can't wait" to be back in the ballroom after being announced Monday as the new co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro following Tyra Banks' exit from the series.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough told Variety. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann [Inaba], Bruno [Tonioli], Derek [Hough], the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," she continued. "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."

Returning to the judging panel for Season 32 are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough – Julianne's brother and fellow former pro, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy a record-breaking six times between 2007 and 2016 before returning as a judge in 2020. Beloved judge Len Goodman will not be returning for Season 32, having exited at the end of Season 31.

Julianne returns to Dancing With the Stars after appearing as a pro on the series from 2007 to 2009 and 2014 to 2017. The new host won Seasons 4 and 5 with partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves before going on to appear in movies including Burlesque and Footloose and serve as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent briefly in 2019. Julianne also appeared as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars in 2021.

The Rock of Ages star being named co-host comes just days after Banks announced in an interview with TMZ that she would not be returning to her role on DWTS. "I'm really focused on business, like, crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business," the supermodel said. "I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think it's time." She added, "I really, really want to focus on my business. And you can't do that hosting a show. So you'll see me creating things but not hosting things."