'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Reveals Why She Wants to Induce Birth

Witney Carson is opening up about the upcoming delivery of her baby boy. With just two months two go until his arrival, the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer got candid about her birth plan with fans, revealing Monday that she plans to induce labor for one reason in particular.

The 27-year-old discussed the upcoming birth – her first child with husband Carson McAllister is set to arrive in January 2021 – in a video shared to her Instagram Story, informing fans that she plans to get "induced at 39 weeks." Carson noted that her baby boy "is head-down, which definitely puts things into perspective," and admitted that she is "excited and terrified all at the same time." Explaining that her "birth plan is to get induced, but obviously things change so I'm just kind of gonna go with the flow" and that right now she is simply "gonna try and get through this home stretch," Carson said she decided to give more details about her birth plan after receiving "a lot of DMs about why I've decided to get induced. She said that she chose this route in order to avoid a C-section.

"Carson was born three weeks early and at nine pounds, so he was a really big boy and I just don't want the risk of having a C-section," she said. "I asked my doctor about that and he said the best way is to be induced. He said there's been a lot of studies about how they've had less C-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term — so that's kind of what I'm basing my decision off of."

The DWTS pro, who captioned the video "trying to avoid a C-section," acknowledged that "it's really early still" and that she still has weeks to go before her little one's arrival. For now, she said that she is going to "try and monitor how big he's getting." Carson said that she is hoping to get an ultrasound at 36 weeks to "get a better idea of how big he's actually gonna be."

Carson and her husband, married on New Year's Day in 2016 after more than four years of dating, announced in May that they were expecting their first child together. In an Instagram post, Carson said that she and McAllister couldn’t "even contain our excitement and joy right now" and that they "love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives." The couple later revealed that their little one on the way is a boy. He is set to arrive in January.