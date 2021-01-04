'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Delivers First Child

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is officially a mom. On Monday, PEOPLE reported that Carson welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Carson McAllister. The professional dancer and her husband first announced that they were expecting back in July.

To announce the news, Carson posted a black and white of herself and her husband holding on to their little one's hand. In her caption, she noted that she and her baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed, are doing well after undergoing an "unexpected c-section." She wrote, "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Shortly before she gave birth, Carson told her fans via Instagram that she was in labor and about to welcome her baby boy into the world. She posted a photo of herself sitting in her hospital bed cradling her baby bump. The DWTS pro captioned the post with, "Alright baby boy, let's do this!" The 27-year-old previously told her fans on her Instagram Story that she planned on being induced at the 39-week mark in order to try to avoid a C-section. At the time, she explained, "I asked my doctor about that and he said the best way is to be induced. He said there's been a lot of studies about how they've had less C-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term — so that's kind of what I'm basing my decision off of." Of course, as Carson noted in her announcement post, she ultimately did have to deliver her baby boy via a C-section.

As previously mentioned, Carson and McAllister announced that they were expecting their first child together in July. She later celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower that she held in Utah in November. She told PEOPLE about the celebration, "Family has meant everything to me throughout this pregnancy. Through all the emotional ups and downs, they have stood by my side to help me through it. So much good advice and love for me and baby." The ABC personality added, "Carson, my husband, has been especially amazing! I couldn't do this without him. He really is my rock and I couldn't be more grateful for his compassion and patience."