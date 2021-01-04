'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Is in Labor: 'Let's Do This'

✖

Witney Carson is ready to meet her baby boy! The Dancing With the Stars pro announced Sunday that she was in labor with her first child after she and husband Carson McAllister first shared they were expecting in July. Sharing a photo from her hospital bed cradling her baby bump and clad in a gown, Carson revealed that she was just hours away from holding her son for the first time.

"Alright baby boy, let’s do this," she simply captioned the photo. Her fellow Dancing With the Stars pros were quick to cheer her on as she began this next part of her motherhood journey. "Let’s go mama!!!" wrote Sharna Burgess, as Emma Slater added, "WITNEY!!!!!! Love you wit!" Pro Jenna Johnson let her enthusiasm speak for itself, commenting simply, "AHHHHHHH!!!"

Back in November, the professional dancer shared on her Instagram Story that she planned to be "induced at 39 weeks" after consulting with her doctor, as her son was "head-down" at the time, which "puts things into perspective." The pregnant star added at the time that she was "excited and terrified all at the same time" after learning it would be up to her and McAllister to choose their child's birth date.

"My birth plan is to get induced, but obviously things change so I'm just kind of gonna go with the flow," she said. "But as of right now, that's where we're at so I'm just gonna try and get through this home stretch." The experience of McAllister's mother also made a case for induction. "Carson was born three weeks early and at nine pounds, so he was a really big boy and I just don't want the risk of having a C-section," the DWTS star explained.

Bringing up her concerns about a C-section with her doctor, induction was eventually decided on as the best route. "He said there's been a lot of studies about how they've had less C-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term — so that's kind of what I'm basing my decision off of," she continued, adding that she was "obviously" going to monitor the situation and continue to follow medical advice.

Carson first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a photo of herself holding an ultrasound and a positive pregnancy test while hugging her husband. "Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right," she wrote in the caption at the time. "Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"