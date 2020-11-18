'Dancing With the Stars': Watch Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten's Final Performances

✖

Dancing With the Stars had quite the dramatic double elimination during its highly-awaited Semifinals Night on Monday. With just four of the six remaining couples advancing, that left some talented pairs on the outside looking in. After the judges decided on who to save, it turned out that Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten would be joining Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart as the two couples packing their bags from Dancing With the Stars.

Jackson and Bersten kicked off the evening with a cha-cha-acha to Junior Senior’s “Move Your Feet,” earning a trio of 9s for a 27. They followed that up with a perfect score with a Viennese waltz to Noah Cyrus’ “Lonely Eyes.” Altogether, eight 30s were awarded in the evening, making it tough for Jackson and Bersten to stand out among the rest. All three judges voted to save Justina Machado and Sasha Farber from the bottom two.

Talking to Entertaining Tonight, Jackson said her and her partner did “the best we could” to get themselves in a position to make the finals, but ultimately it proved not to be enough. While saying it was a “really sad thing” seeing them not saved by the judges, she wouldn’t trade the experience for the world. “I’m just happy that I was able to be on this journey with such an amazing person.” Bersten also soaked in the experience, calling it an “incredible journey” to be a part of. He fell just short of having a shot at being a back-to-back champion after taking home the Mirror Ball Trophy in Season 28 with his partner, Hannah Brown.

While Jackson and Bersten along with Weir and Stewart won’t get the chance to compete for the top honor, the two pairs certainly did a lot to win over fans throughout their 10 weeks on the show. That being said, the competition will be as intense as ever with the four remaining couples: Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. Fans of the show are sure to be in for quite an eventful night as the fan voting will be as important ever in deciding who will be the next champion.

The finale of Dancing With the Stars Season 29 will air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.