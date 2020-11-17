'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Devastated After Tough Semi-Finals Double Elimination
Dancing With the Stars kicked off its highly-anticipated Semfinals Night on Monday as the six remaining pairs competed for a spot in finale night. The evening features two dances for each team, the first being a redemption dance and the second a new style that they have yet to perform. Making the competition even tougher on Monday was that the field of six would be trimmed to four with those teams qualifying for the chance to take home the Mirror Ball as the winners of Dancing With the Stars.
With each couple within arms length of the finale, the double elimination sent Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart home first as the lowest recipient in the fan voting. That was followed by the remaining bottom two, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, with their dancing lives resting in the hands of the judges. Derek Hough chose to save Machado as Carrie Ann Inaba followed suit, resulting in Jackson and Bersten packing their bags with a fifth place finish.
Now that just four pairs remain - headlined by celebrities like Nelly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nev Schulman and Machado - the Mirror Ball will have a new home after next week's finale night. Before viewers are ready to turn the page and set their attention on the competition's final dances, many fans expressed their disappointment in see the journey end for XXX and XXX.
As the lights dimmed and all eyes awaited the results, the first couple to be saved turned out to be Nelly and Daniella Karagach. As she read it, Tyra Banks even appeared surprised that they had been voted through after the two had the lowest score of the night with a 26 on their first dance.
Y’all really voted Nelly into the final #DWTS pic.twitter.com/YYesapxue9— Allie (@Golden_Josette) November 17, 2020
Others were left stunned to see Weir and Stewart voted out by having the least amount of votes. The two, arguably, were the top couple throughout the season as the two recorded perfect scores in each of the last three weeks.
Johnny got scammed #DWTS #dwts pic.twitter.com/57xYloe7JJ— coolio (@dwtsfrustration) November 17, 2020
Likewise, others were disappointed to see Jackson not saved by the judges. Despite having some down weeks, including an 18 in the sixth week, the Disney Channel star had bounced back and began to show more and more poise over the final three weeks.
Skai Jackson was eliminated on #DWTS and I'm like pic.twitter.com/58yjRRdbD6— Siobhain (@summer0001) November 17, 2020
Viewers can never not let the Tyra Banks jokes fly, however. Even after the intense double elimination, some fans offered another option the judges could have sent home instead of Jackson.
is Tyra eligible for the double elimination asking for a friend #dwts pic.twitter.com/juU2xHJfFq— sarah (@THEhooker) November 17, 2020
With many of the pairs receiving similar scores and plenty of perfect scores on Monday, it seemed that the votes would come down to whoever had the most fans. As longtime viewers know, sometimes its the most popular celebrity as opposed to the best dancer.
I don’t know why people act like #dwts isn’t a popularity contest!?— m (@nothuman626) November 17, 2020
Many viewers are crediting Nelly's fanbase for keeping him in the competition. Deemed by some to be the least accomplished of the remaining pairs in regards to the competition, Nelly arguably is the most popular of the final four contestants as one fan noted, has successfully avoided the bottom two every single week.
prevnext
Nelly hasn’t been in the bottom two all season so that tells you it’s pure audience votes. The judges wouldn’t have saved him id he ever got there #DWTS— bianca 🦋 (@biancaisqueen_) November 17, 2020
Dancing With the Stars is just one week away from its Season 29 finale. That means there will be a new recipient of the Mirror Ball, and potentially another member of Bachelor Nation joining the likes of Season 28 winner Hannah Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten.
@kaitlynbristowe is gonna bring that MirrorBall home for BachelorNation again!! I feel it!! 💃🏻🏆👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 I cant wait til next week!! #DWTS https://t.co/eW4LKTQlPE— Deanna Fidyk (@deannalyn15) November 17, 2020