'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Devastated After Tough Semi-Finals Double Elimination

Dancing With the Stars kicked off its highly-anticipated Semfinals Night on Monday as the six remaining pairs competed for a spot in finale night. The evening features two dances for each team, the first being a redemption dance and the second a new style that they have yet to perform. Making the competition even tougher on Monday was that the field of six would be trimmed to four with those teams qualifying for the chance to take home the Mirror Ball as the winners of Dancing With the Stars.

With each couple within arms length of the finale, the double elimination sent Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart home first as the lowest recipient in the fan voting. That was followed by the remaining bottom two, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, with their dancing lives resting in the hands of the judges. Derek Hough chose to save Machado as Carrie Ann Inaba followed suit, resulting in Jackson and Bersten packing their bags with a fifth place finish.

Now that just four pairs remain - headlined by celebrities like Nelly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nev Schulman and Machado - the Mirror Ball will have a new home after next week's finale night. Before viewers are ready to turn the page and set their attention on the competition's final dances, many fans expressed their disappointment in see the journey end for XXX and XXX.