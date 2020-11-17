Skai Jackson Reacts to Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Semifinals Elimination

✖

It was a shocking moment on Dancing With the Stars Monday when, during the double semifinals elimination, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart were sent packing, despite both teams earning a perfect 30/30 score during their performances that night. After the elimination, the Disney Channel star and her pro partner spoke to Entertainment Tonight, about the ups and downs of their journey.

"We literally did the best we could. Obviously it's a really sad thing, but I'm not really sad sad about it," Jackson said. "I'm just happy that I was able to be on this journey with such an amazing person. I feel like we made it so far, we made it to week 10, we got through all the dances except for the finale and it's just been really awesome. It's sad, of course, but I'm actually happy at the same time."

Bersten added that it had been an "incredible journey" with Jackson, gushing about how proud he was of her. "I feel like when you make it to the semifinals there's a proud moment, regardless," he said. "Do I look back and wish we did anything differently? No. Not at all. I feel like it was so inspiring to see Skai grow every week. She absolutely killed it tonight and it's just the way it goes sometimes."

He continued that all in all, it was a "great season," with some of the toughest competition he has ever seen as a pro. "This season was so competitive, and so to make it this far is just such a blessing," he added. "I am very, very happy. Rehearsals were fun, dancing was fun. I am very thankful and grateful."

Back in October, Bersten told PopCulture just how tough it was going to be to reach the finals with such a talented group of stars. "This season more than ever, every single person could make the finals," he said. "If you look at the dancing, everyone's really good. And then the personalities — everyone's really good. I feel like they really made this the best cast."

With Weir and Jackson's teams gone, there are only four more pairs left to compete for the Season 29 Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's finale episode: rapper Nelly and partner Daniella Karagach, Catfish star Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev, and One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber.