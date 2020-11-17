'Dancing With the Stars': Watch Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart's Final Dances

✖

Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir's quest for the mirrorball trophy came to a close on Monday night. He was officially eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. However, he still shined during his final two routines.

When fans tuned in for the semifinals, they expected to see Weir show off his athleticism while partnered with Britt Stewart. The two dancers did just that with a salsa routine set to the soundtrack of "X" by Jonas Brothers ft. KAROL G. They donned green outfits and showed off their abilities for the trio of judges. The routine sparked praise but resulted in low scores for the pair.

Weir and Stewart returned to the dance floor for a second routine on Monday night. They danced jazz while "I Lived" by OneRepublic served as the primary soundtrack. Instead of green outfits, they opted for blue and pink ensembles.

Following these two routines, the pair found themselves at risk of being eliminated. They had the lowest combined total of judges' scores and viewers' votes for the night. Weir and Stewart heard their names called, resulting in them being the first couple to leave the competition on Monday. However, they were not alone.

Skai Jackson and partner Alan Bersten, who had performed their routine to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior followed by a Viennese waltz to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus, also heard their names called on Monday. They had a combined judges score of 57 out of 60, which was lower than what they had hoped.

"I feel horrific. I gave everything that I had for this competition and I have no regrets at all about the performances that we gave," Weir told Entertainment Tonight after his elimination. "At the end of the day, it does come down to your scores from the judges as well as how the public sees you and if they choose to vote for you. Honestly, I would 100 times choose to be myself over being popular, and I think that that is a strong message that we have shown this whole competition."

Weir's elimination caught many fans by surprise considering how he started off the season. He and Stewart performed a cha cha during the season premiere, drawing rave reviews from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The trio expressed amazement about the routine and said that Weir should have been on the show "years ago." All three gave the duo 6s that week, resulting in an 18 out of 30 final score and sparking comments on social media. The fans also watched the routine and said that Weir should be an automatic "shoo-in" into the finals.

The string of success continued during the second episode. The pair performed a tango to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face." Once again, the judges gave Weir and Stewart 6s for their second 18 out of 30. This score kept the pair in the middle of the pack and made Weir the highest-scored ex-professional athlete at the time.

Heading into the finals, three celebrities remain: Nelly, Nev Schulman, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The Dancing with the Stars Season 29 finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates