'Dancing With the Stars' Swift Elimination Caps off Motown Night

Dancing With the Stars Week 3 ended in a slightly different way than fans expected. Instead of showing fans the bottom two, DWTS announced the booted celebrity while three couples remained on stage — while also noting those three were not necessarily the bottom three. In a quick note that stripped away the tense drama from the final minutes of Motown Night, one talent said goodbye, without even commentary from the judges. (You can watch ABC via Fubo TV, which has a free trial, or another service provider. Fans can also re-watch the episodes the next day via Hulu or Disney+.) Spoilers ahead!

The eliminated celebrity was model Tyson Beckford. His pro partner was Jenna Johnson. In his brief post-elimination interview with co-host Alfonso Ribiero, Beckford said he"had a good time" and learned a lot in his brief time on the show.

The exit follows the Week 2 elimination of Zoey 101 actress Jamie Lynn Spears and Week 1 elimination of Veep actor Matt Walsh.

The stars (and pros) who are still competing are Xochitl Gomez (Val Chmerkovskiy), Alyson Hannigan (Sasha Farber), Harry Jowsey (Rylee Arnold), Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev), Adriana Madix (Pasha Pashkov), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), Adrian Peterson (Britt Stewart), Lele Pons (Brandon Armstrong), Mira Sorvino (Gleb Savchenko), Mauricio Umansky (Emma Slater) and Barry Williams (Peta Murgatroyd).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is back on ABC after a brief run as a Disney+ exclusive. Episodes start at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night and are viewable on ABC (via Fubo TV or other providers) and Disney+. Episodes are then posted on Hulu and Disney+ afterward.