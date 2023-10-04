'Dancing With the Stars' Ends in 'Shocker' Elimination

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dancing With the Stars Week 2 saw yet another couple eliminated from the competition. At the end of a Latin-themed night‚ which saw Artem Chigvintsev forced to sit out due to illness, a heartbreaking elimination closed out the night. Scroll on to learn who was just eliminated from DWTS, which is now back to airing on ABC, in addition to a live stream on Disney+. (You can watch ABC via Fubo TV, which has a free trial, or another service provider. Fans can also re-watch the episodes the next day via Hulu or Disney+.) Spoilers ahead!

The bottom two celebrities were Jamie Lynn Spears and Adrian Peterson (Alan Bersten is Spears' partner, and Britt Stewart is Peterson's partner.) In a decision Derek Hough called "a shocker" and "quite surprising," Spears was eliminated.

The Zoey 101 actress' exit follows the Week 1 elimination of Veep actor Matt Walsh. He was paired with pro partner Koko Iwasaki. Walsh's exit marked the first elimination of the season, a fact that fans weren't exactly expecting. DWTS typically doesn't eliminate anyone during the first night of competition. Furthermore, the judges' save appears to have been eliminated for Season 32.

The stars (and pros) who are still competing are: Tyson Beckford (Jenna Johnson), Xochitl Gomez (Val Chmerkovskiy), Alyson Hannigan (Sasha Farber), Harry Jowsey (Rylee Arnold), Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev), Adriana Madix (Pasha Pashkov), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), Adrian Peterson (Britt Stewart), Lele Pons (Brandon Armstrong), Mira Sorvino (Gleb Savchenko), Mauricio Umansky (Emma Slater) and Barry Williams (Peta Murgatroyd).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is back on ABC after a brief run as a Disney+ exclusive. Episodes start at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night and are viewable on ABC (via Fubo TV or other providers) and Disney+. Episodes are then posted on Hulu and Disney+ afterward.