Sharna Burgess Reveals If She’s Living With Brian Austin Green Amid Pregnancy

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have taken another major step in their relationship. As the couple awaits the arrival of their first child together, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed on Monday that she and Green are now living together and have been doing so “for quite a while.”

The 36-year-old professional dancer dished all during a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Monday. When one follower asked if she and Green live together or if Burgess still has her own place, the mom-to-be revealed, “we’ve been living together for quite a while now.” While Burgess shared that she still has her own place, she said she is “getting ready to sell since the market [is] so good for it.” Burgess said she plans to “reinvest” that money into another property. The DWTS pro also shared that she is also on the hunt for another home, as she is”looking at places to buy for my mum since I’m moving her over here by June latest.”

Burgess and Green began dating following Green’s divorce from his ex-wife Megan Fox after 10 years of marriage in November 2020. The couple went public with their relationship in late December 2020, with Burgess revealing to PEOPLE not long after that she and Green “met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together.” Burgess credited dating in quarantine for allowing them “to really take our time and it was really awesome.” The DWTS pro added that on their first date, “we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before.”

Just months after celebrating their one-year anniversary, the couple announced in February of this year that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy who is set to arrive on July 4. Although this will be Burgess’ first child, the little one on the way will mark the fifth child for Green, who is also dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 19-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship. During her candid chat with followers on Monday, Burgess revealed that Green’s children are excited to welcome another sibling. Burgess said of Green’s kids, “we have snuggle time with Peanut. They come and say good morning to him and give him cuddles. Their favorite line is ‘wow you’re so much bigger’ and they keep asking how much longer till their baby brother is here.” Burgess said “it’s really beautiful how connected to him they are already.”