'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Pro Dancers

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is featuring a lot of firsts – including a move to streaming, the show's first-ever drag queen competitor, and a brand-new host – but it's also offering some bites of nostalgia in bringing back two pro dancers fans haven't seen in a while: Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel. Neither dancer has competed on the long-running dance show for years, with Ballas last competing in Season 25 and van Amstel last competing in Season 21.

Ballas, who remains a fan-favorite pro among fans even years after his exit, has two Mirrorball Trophies under his belt. He won Season 6 with partner Kristi Yamaguchi as well as Season 8 with partner Shawn Johnson. He competed consistently from Seasons 5 through 22, at which point he took a break until he returned for Season 25 with violinist Lindsay Stirling; he hasn't competed since then – until now. For Season 31, he will be paired with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

Van Amstel doesn't have quite the track record of Ballas, but longtime fans will remember him from his time on the early seasons (Seasons 1, 2, 3 and 6) as well as Seasons 9, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 21. In Season 21, he competed with celebrity chef Paula Deen, finishing in 9th place. He has also worked as a troupe member and choreographer for the show. For Season 31, van Amstel will be paired with Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd.

Among Ballas and van Amstel's returns are other shakeups to the pro lineup, including the glaring absence of dancers Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Jenna Johnson. Arnold and Burgess both announced that they would not be returning for the new season due to personal reasons. Johnson has not spoken explicitly about not returning, although her absence should not be a surprise as she is pregnant with her and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy's first child.

Among the cast of celebrities for Season 31 of DWTS are:

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, with partner Daniella Karagach

Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

Heidi D'Amelio (The D'Amelio Show) with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

Actor Trevor Donovan (90210) with partner Emma Slater

Actor Daniel Durant (CODA) with partner Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) with partner Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore) with partner Koko Iwasaki

Cheryl Ladd (Charlie's Angels) with partner Louis van Amstel

Actor Jason Lewis (Sex and the City) with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

The pairs will be judged by the usual panel of experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Host Tyra Banks will be joined by Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host. The show received a two-year renewal ahead of Season 31 and will air on Disney+, making it the first live series for the streaming platform.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 19 on Disney+.