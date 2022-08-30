See Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Together for the First Time in New 'Dancing With the Stars' Teaser

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are hitting the dance floor for the first time together in the latest promo for Dancing With the Stars Season 31. In the new teaser, shared to the show's Instagram Monday, the new DWTS co-hosts embrace a whole new world now that the dance competition series has made the move from ABC to Disney+.

"Uh, Tyra, I don't think we're in L.A. anymore," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum tells Banks. "No, this is a completely different ballroom," the supermodel responds. Then, with a little magic courtesy of Tinkerbell, the promo shows off some of the stunning dancing fans can expect this season from the professional dancers as they hit the ballroom floor with their celebrity partners for a shot at the Mirrorball Trophy.

Even Ribeiro and Banks get in on the dancing as they promise a "whole new world" for the fans of Season 31. "Can't wait to watch the stars enter a whole new world," Banks says. "It'll be a season to remember," Ribeiro agrees. As viewers are reminded of the Sept. 19 premiere on Disney+, Banks advises her co-host to "keep this dance party going" as the two make their way back presumably onto the dance floor.

Ribeiro, who previously won Season 19 of DWTS alongside Witney Carson, was announced in July to be joining Banks as a co-host for the show's move to streaming. "Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," he said at the time. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

Banks added on her social media how excited she was to reunite with her short-lived Fresh Prince co-star. "So excited to finally reveal this! I'm reuniting with a very special someone I worked with when I was just 19 years old!" she shared. "@TheRealAlfonsoRibeiro is joining me in the @DancingWithTheStars ballroom as my co-host on @DisneyPlus! I can't wait to stream live & have crazy fun w/ him!" Also returning for Season 31 are judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Dancing With the Stars streams live on Disney+ starting Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.