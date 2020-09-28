✖

It's Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars, and the remaining celebrity teams are ready to take some of the most famous Disney songs to the ballroom floor. The fan favorite night kicks off Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and viewers can watch live on their local station or the ABC app, as long as they have a cable provider login. Hulu Live and YouTube TV subscribers who have cut the cable can also tune in live, while base Hulu subscribers can watch the action go down Tuesday, although voting will have closed by then.

Here's what the remaining teams will be performing during Monday's show, all competing to stay another week:

Monica Aldama of Cheer and pro Val Chmerkovskiy- dancing the Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid

Carole Baskin of Tiger King and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Samba to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King

Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Former NFL star Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast

Actress Anne Heche and pro Keo Motsepe dancing the Quickstep to “Zero to Hero” from Hercules

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Jive to “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog

Justina Machado of One Day at a Time and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Charleston to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Quickstep to “Prince Ali” from Aladdin

Jeannie Mai of The Real and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Married Life” from Up

Jesse Metcalfe of Desperate Housewives and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Jive to “King of New York” from Newsies

Rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to “It’s Alright” from Soul

Nev Schulman of Catfish and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine Tango to “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Rumba to “Reflection” from Mulan

As of Monday morning, Bristowe and Chigvintsev will be dancing, despite an injury she suffered to her ankle last week. "Not gonna lie. It’s been a tough week," she wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Ankle is still so sore which has really put a damper on rehearsing. No MRI results as of this minute, which has been mentally draining too." Watch #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance, and all the other celebrity pairs, compete during this week's Dancing With the Stars, airing Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.