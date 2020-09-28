'Dancing With the Stars': Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Update on Injured Ankle Ahead of Monday's Episode

✖

Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to give it all on the dance floor, despite injuring her ankle during rehearsal last week. The former Bachelorette gave an update on her injury just 24 hours hours before she and partner Artem Chigvintsev are scheduled to perform the foxtrot to "How Far I'll Go" from Moana Monday on Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night.

"Not gonna lie. It’s been a tough week," she wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a video revealing her Disney Night song. "Ankle is still so sore which has really put a damper on rehearsing. No MRI results as of this minute, which has been mentally draining too." Reminding her fans to help her team stay in the competition for another week by casting their votes, Bristowe concluded, "We are going to need those votes tomorrow night!! OK?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Sep 27, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

It was a last-minute stressor for the team last week, waiting to see if Bristowe was cleared medically for their dance, but the team was able to bring in the highest score of the night with a foxtrot to "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough praised the Off the Vine host for pushing through the pain before awarding them a 22/30, with NBA star Charles Oakley being sent home in the season's first elimination.

"I was hysterically bawling thinking I had to sit this one out. Thank you to the dr, PT, and Artem for making sure I was ok to dance," Bristowe wrote on Instagram Thursday. "I have an MRI today and I will keep everyone posted. We can’t thank everyone enough for the votes and love." Showing his support, boyfriend Jason Tartick commented, "Damn inspiration you are...this was gorgeous start to finish."

Performing on DWTS was a dream come true for Bristowe, who claimed three years ago that she was initially offered a spot on the ABC show after her season of The Bachelorette, only to blocked by The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, who allegedly "said he didn't want people wanting fame after his show." Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight in June, "I just think it goes to show if you really are into it and you are strong with what you believe in and fight for what you want — and as long as you are a good person doing those things — even if it takes five years, something good will come from it." Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.