'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Furious About the First Elimination

Dancing With the Stars sent its first celebrity home on Tuesday night's episode. At the end of the episode, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, with her partner Pasha Pashkov, and former NBA player Charles Oakley, with his partner Emma Slater, found themselves in the bottom two. Ultimately, it was up to the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — to decide who was going home. While Tonioli voted for Oakley to stay, both Hough and Inaba voted for Baskin, subsequently sending her through to the next round of the competition. Since Baskin's appearance on the program has been surrounded by controversy, DWTS fans had plenty to say about how this elimination turned out.

After a night full of thrilling performances, DWTS had to send one couple home. Both Oakley and Baskin found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard for their two performances (their total consisted of the judges' scores from Tuesday and the scores from their initial performance on Sept. 14). So, it didn't come as too much of a surprise to see that they were in the bottom two. But, what did come as a surprise to fans was that Baskin was chosen to continue on in the competition next week, which will be the traditional Disney week for the ABC series.

In turn, DWTS viewers turned to social media to share their frustrations over Oakley being sent home over Baskin. Based on what those viewers had to say, the former basketball player deserved to stay around in order to dance another day in the competition. Scroll down to see exactly what those fans are saying.