'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Lineup Revealed

The annual Disney Night episode of Dancing With The Stars is coming up on Monday, and ABC has already released the line-up of classic songs the duos will be dancing to. The celebrities and their pro dance partners will be taking to the ballroom with songs from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Cinderella. Don't worry, Carole Baskin still has a cat-themed song to dance to.

The upcoming DWTS Season 29 episode will be without former NBA player Charles Oakley, who became the first celebrity eliminated this season. The dancers also had less time to prepare than usual, since this past week's episode aired on Tuesday due to Monday Night Football. The episode will begin with a special opening featuring host Tyra Banks and the 14 remaining contestants discussing their favorite Disney movies.

Week 3 might feel a little early for Disney Night, as last season's Disney celebration did not come until Week 5. There was also no elimination at the end of that episode since you can't end Disney Night on a sour note. It will be a surprise to see if the same thing happens this season. Fans in the Eastern and Central time zones will still be voting during the broadcast via ABC.com, on the ABC app, or text. While we wait for the episode to kick off, here is a look at the dance line-up for Disney Night 2020.