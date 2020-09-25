'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Lineup Revealed

By Daniel S. Levine

The annual Disney Night episode of Dancing With The Stars is coming up on Monday, and ABC has already released the line-up of classic songs the duos will be dancing to. The celebrities and their pro dance partners will be taking to the ballroom with songs from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Cinderella. Don't worry, Carole Baskin still has a cat-themed song to dance to.

The upcoming DWTS Season 29 episode will be without former NBA player Charles Oakley, who became the first celebrity eliminated this season. The dancers also had less time to prepare than usual, since this past week's episode aired on Tuesday due to Monday Night Football. The episode will begin with a special opening featuring host Tyra Banks and the 14 remaining contestants discussing their favorite Disney movies.

Week 3 might feel a little early for Disney Night, as last season's Disney celebration did not come until Week 5. There was also no elimination at the end of that episode since you can't end Disney Night on a sour note. It will be a surprise to see if the same thing happens this season. Fans in the Eastern and Central time zones will still be voting during the broadcast via ABC.com, on the ABC app, or text. While we wait for the episode to kick off, here is a look at the dance line-up for Disney Night 2020.

Monica Aldama (Cheer) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Monica Aldama
Waltz to "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid

Carole Baskin (Tiger King) and pro Pasha Pashkov

Carole Baskin
Samba to "Circle of Life" from The Lion King

Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette) and pro Artem Chigvintsev

Kaitlyn Bristowe
Foxtrot to "How Far I'll Go" from Moana

Vernon Davis (former NFL player) and pro Pera Murgatroyd

Vernon Davis
Quickstep to "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast

Anne Heche (actress) and pro Keo Motsepe

Anne Heche
Quickstep to "Zero to Hero" from Hercules

Skai Jackson (actress) and pro Alan Bersten

Skai Jackson
Jive to "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog

Justina Machado (actress) and pro Sasha Farber

Justina Machado
Charleston to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins

AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys member) and pro Cheryl Burke

AJ McLean
Quickstep to "Prince Ali" from Aladdin

Jeannie Mai (The Real) and pro Brandon Armstrong

Jeannie Mai
Viennese Waltz to "Married Life" from Up

Jesse Metcalfe (actor) and pro Sharna Burgess

Jesse Metcalfe
Jive to "King of New York" from Newsies

Nelly (rapper) and pro Daniella Karagach

Nelly
Foxtrot to "It's Alright" from Soul (Soul is the new Pixar film, which is now scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 20.)

Nev Schulman (Catfish) and pro Jenna Johnson

Nev Schulman
Argentine Tango to "Angelica" from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset) and pro Gleb Savchenko

Chrishell Stause
Waltz to "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella

Johnny Weir (former ice skater) and pro Britt Stewart

Johnny Weir
(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Rumba to "Reflection" from Mulan

