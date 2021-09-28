‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Britney Spears Tribute Night for Next Episode

Britney Spears has been everywhere lately, as the pop star continues her fight to end a 13-year conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. Her music will even dominate the next episode of Dancing With The Stars Season 30. Partway through Monday night’s episode, host Tyra Banks announced that the Monday, Oct. 4 episode will be “Britney Night,” where the stars will dance to Spears’ songs. “So our stars better work… work, work, if you know what I’m saying,” Banks said.

Spears hasn’t performed on Dancing With the Stars herself, but she did once visit the show. Way back in Season 14, which aired in 2012, Spears visited the show to support Camp Rock star Roshon Fegan, who was a friend of Jason Trawick, whom Spears was engaged to at the time. Trawick once served as Spears’ agent and was involved in her conservatorship at one point. When they ended their engagement in January 2013, Trawick was removed from the conservatorship, which made Spears’ father Jamie Spears the sole conservator at the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I met Britney Spears on my way to perform my first dance of season 14 of DWTS. My good friend Jason Trawick and Britney Spears were waiting at the door to greet me and wish me luck on my performance,” Fegan told Access back in 2012. “Jason has been a family friend for a while and has believed and supported me as a songwriter, musical artist, and producer. I was delighted that he brought Britney to come and support me as well.”

“Britney Night” will air just a few days after the next major court date in the conservatorship case on Wednesday. It also comes after the release of multiple documentaries on the conservatorship. On Friday, FX and Hulu released The New York Times Presents “Controlling Britney Spears,” which featured shocking allegations about the security firm the conservators hired. Then over the weekend, CNN aired Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom. On Tuesday, Netflix will release Britney vs. Spears, which also promises to include surprising revelations.

Last week, Netflix released a teaser for Britney vs. Spears that includes a leaked voicemail in which she asks someone for more information about ending the conservatorship. “Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship,” Spears is heard saying.