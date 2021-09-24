Madonna Reflects on Recent Conversation With Britney Spears

Madonna reveals she’s been in touch with pop star Britney Spears as she prepares to eventually walk down the aisle with fiance Sam Asghari as well as have another day in court regarding her conservatorship hearing. The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer, who’s been vocally supportive of the star amid the “#FreeBritney” movement, shared with Entertainment Tonight that she had recently spoken with Spears earlier in the day “just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage.”

“I love her,” she added, smiling. Spears announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 12. “I can’t f—— believe it !!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. Her manager, Brandon Cohen, was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement” according to People. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.” The couple likely won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon as sources close to the two reports they’re both just excited to live in the moment as each other’s fiances.

Spears has also formally filed to end her conservatorship after her father petitioned the courts to terminate the existing arrangement after 13 years. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,” Jamie Spears said in the documents.

Aside from supporting her longtime friend in the industry, Madonna’s been busy working on the premiere of her new concert documentary Madame X –– which will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Oct. 8. Madonna shares the film will cover “great art, thoughtfulness, incredible dancing, incredible music, provocation, politics, spirituality, family. Everything!”

The premiere comes just days after her daughter Lourdes Leon made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet. The 24-year-old model is also featured in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, which is available on Amazon Prime. Madonna gushed over her daughter saying, “anything is possible for her.””She’s way more talented than I was, [or] am,” Madonna said. “I’m really proud of her.”