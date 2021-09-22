Leaked Britney Spears Voicemail Appears in Netflix Teaser for ‘Britney vs. Spears’ Documentary

Netflix is releasing a Britney Spears documentary and from the looks of the teaser trailer, it’s sure to be a doozy. A leaked Britney Spears voicemail was featured in the 18-second clip as she calls someone in the hopes of learning more regarding the termination of her conservatorship. “Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship,” she says in the teaser video.

Titled Britney vs Spears, the official trailer is expected to drop on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and the documentary will be released on Sept. 28 –– just a day before the pop star is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29. The new film has reportedly been in the works for over a year, according to Variety. It’s supposed to feature accounts from some of those close to the “Gimme More” singer, though it’s extremely unlikely Spears herself will make a statement for the documentary given that she’s been extremely private, declining media opportunities throughout her conservatorship battle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1440390373705232384?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In the latest move in her conservatorship battle, her father Jamie Spears petitioned the court to terminate the singer’s conservatorship after 13 years due to the pressure he’s received from Britney’s fans and those involved in the #FreeBritney movement. He has also agreed to step down as the primary conservator of her estate. “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” Jamie’s lawyer wrote. “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart responded to the development in a statement. “This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication,” Rosengart said. “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multimillion-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement. To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”