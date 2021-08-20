Britney Spears' Ex Jason Trawick Responds to Rumor They Were Secretly Married

✖

After news surfaced that Britney Spears and her ex-fiance, Jason Trawick, may have actually been secretly married for a short time, Trawick himself is speaking out. Trawick, who was also Spears' agent before they solidified their romantic relationship, told Extra's Billy Bush that he and Spears were never married.

In a video from Extra, Bush, who is friends with Trawick, texted him looking for answers. "Jason Trawick says, 'I believe you would have known if I was married. But you would have made a perfect usher,'" Bush said. Trawick's joking response appears to be a vague denial of the report.

Earlier this week, hosts of the podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story pointed to an account report filed by Spears' father and conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, and former co-conservator Andrew M. Wallet. The court documents, filed in Los Angeles court in 2013, listed legal fees, including a 2012 charge of $9,150 that was paid to the Law Offices of Alexandra Leichter for a "consultation dissolution of marriage."

Spears and Trawick got engaged in December 2011, announcing their split in January 2013. But as the podcast hosts noted, Trawick also served as the co-conservator of Spears' estate in 2012. He was removed from the position after they called off their engagement.

Spears had been married twice before: once to Jason Alexander in 2004 — though the marriage was annulled after 55 hours — and once to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. Spears and Federline share two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. The alleged Trawick marriage would have been her third.

Spears has been in the news more and more this summer as her conservatorship garners attention. Last week, her father agreed to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right," something she has been vocal about wanting to happen immediately. Jamie has held the position since 2008.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650," court documents stated. "And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."