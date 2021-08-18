Britney Spears Reportedly Married in 2012, According to New Court Documents

✖

As fans know, Britney Spears has been married twice in the past. She was briefly married to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004 and was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. But, did the pop singer head down the aisle for a third time with her former fiancé Jason Trawick? According to Page Six, recently unearthed documents seem to suggest that Spears wed Trawick.

Page Six reported that a new episode of the podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears story examines the possibility that Spears and Trawick wed almost a decade ago. The podcast hosts, Tess Barker and Babs Gray, looked into an accounting report in the singer's ongoing conservatorship case. The document showcased a $9,150 payment that was made on Oct. 1, 2012, regarding a "consultation [on] dissolution of marriage." The podcast hosts reported that the payment was made to the "law offices of Alexandra Leichter," who is a Beverly Hills-based family attorney. They also noted that the payment was listed under "conservatee's legal fees."

Of course, this document made them question whether Spears and Trawick wed about a decade ago, especially as the two became engaged in December 2011, per CNN. Austin Bertrand, an estate specialist who is not involved in Spears' conservatorship case, offered some insight into the document in question. He explained, “My assumption would be that those were legal services that were rendered directly for [Spears’] benefit and nobody else’s." Bertrand added, "‘Dissolution of marriage’ only means one thing, which is divorce." Page Six reached out to Spears' rep, Trawick, and Leichter's office for comment on this news, but they did not hear back by the time of the article's publication.

Spears and Trawick originally began dating in 2009. At the time, he was her agent. In order to avoid a conflict of interest, he stepped down from the position in May 2010. As previously mentioned, the pair became engaged in December 2011. Months after they announced their engagement, Trawick became the co-conservator of Spears' estate alongside her father, Jamie Spears. Although, he stepped down as a co-conservator in January 2013 when they announced their split. Both Spears and Trawick released statements about their split, as CNN noted. The "Circus" singer said, "I'll always adore him and we will remain great friends." Trawick stated, “I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever."