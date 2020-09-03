'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Says 'Officially No Jeans Fit' in New Pregnancy Photo

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is officially in the stretchy pants stage of pregnancy, but she's "not mad at it." The professional dancer, who is currently 21 weeks pregnant with her and husband Carson McAllister's first child, posed for a glam shot in black leggings, jean jacket and brown leather boots on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that while her jeans may be feeling a little tight, she's happy to be stylin' with her baby bump.

"21 weeks and officially no jeans fit. Not mad at it!" she captioned the photo, which quickly racked up likes and comments from her loving followers and friends. "Cutest mama in this century," one person wrote, as another gushed, "Prettier every day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) on Sep 2, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT

Carson announced that she and McAllister were expecting in July, telling Entertainment Tonight soon after the big reveal that they were still reeling from the news they would-be parents. "It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised. So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all," Carson gushed.

She continued that she and her husband were trying for a baby last August, but didn't get pregnant and "kind of didn't try" after that. "Then all of a sudden in April, I guess it happened for us, which is just shocking," she said. "I am still just so shocked, but it just goes to show you that everything happens for a reason."

Carson isn't the only DWTS pro to be expecting right now. In May, Lindsay Arnold and husband Sam Cusick announced they were also expecting their first child. "A lot of people have asked, 'Are you going to have her dance?' Of course, if she wants to dance, I would love that because I know a lot about it," Arnold said on Moms Like Us. "I just really look forward to helping her find the thing that she loves to do and then being her biggest No. 1 fan."

While the two women will obviously be sitting out the upcoming season of DWTS, premiering on Sept. 14, the show will have a pro lineup sure to please fans. Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe will all be returning to the ballroom, while newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will be competing as pros for the first time.