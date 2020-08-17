'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Reveals Upcoming Baby's Gender

✖

Witney Carson is going to be the mother to a baby boy! The Dancing With the Stars pro and husband Carson McAllister revealed their sex of their unborn child in a sweet reveal video shared to Instagram last week, giving fans a glimpse at their family-filled celebration of how their lives will change in just a few short months.

In the video, Carson and McAllister hand out small canisters to their gathered family and friends, which when twisted, emitted a blue smoke to reveal the expectant parents would be having a little boy. The news was met with enthusiasm by Carson's many Instagram followers: "CONGRATULATIONS GORGEOUS! You’re going to be an amazing mom! Boys are the best! Congrats sweet girl!!" one person commented, as another noted of fellow pro Lindsay Arnold's unborn daughter, "A dance partner for Lindsey’s girl!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!"

Last month, Carson revealed her little one is due in January, writing on Instagram, "We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives." Shortly after she revealed her pregnancy, the DWTS pro told Entertainment Tonight that she and McAllister were not expecting to get pregnant after an attempt last year to have a baby didn't pan out.

"It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised. So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all," Carson gushed to the outlet. "I am still just so shocked, but it just goes to show you that everything happens for a reason."

Arnold, meanwhile, announced in May that she and husband Sam Cusick were expecting their first child, revealing just weeks later their baby would be a little girl. "A lot of people have asked, 'Are you going to have her dance?' Of course, if she wants to dance, I would love that because I know a lot about it," Arnold said on Moms Like Us. "I just really look forward to helping her find the thing that she loves to do and then being her biggest No. 1 fan."