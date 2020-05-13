'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Pregnant With First Child

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold announced some exciting news on Wednesday. On Instagram, the dancer revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Sam Cusick. To announce the happy news, Arnold and her husband posed together for a lovely snap with the DWTS pro holding up a her sonogram photos

Not only was her photo incredibly sweet, but Arnold's caption for the post was all kinds of adorable. In the caption, the ABC personality wrote, "Ohhhhhh baby Mom and Dad love you already" along with a couple of heart and baby emojis to boot. Arnold didn't reveal too many other details regarding her pregnancy in the post. However, she did include a hashtag that points to her due date, as she included, "#November2020."

This story is developing.