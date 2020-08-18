'Dancing With the Stars' Reveals Which Pros Are Returning for Season 29

✖

The Dancing With the Stars pro lineup is on fire for the new season! ABC announced Tuesday on Good Morning America which professional dancers will be competing alongside their celebrity partners in the upcoming Season 29, premiering Monday, Sept. 14, and there are both fan favorites and new faces on the list.

Returning for another year are seasoned pros Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke and Keo Motsepe. After a one-season break that followed her Season 27 win alongside Bobby Bones, Sharna Burgess will also be back in the ballroom. There are two new pros stepping into the spotlight as well: Britt Stewart, 30, who was the first Black female pro to have a full-time role in the show when joining the troupe in Season 23, and Daniella Karagach, 27, who was part of the troupe last season and is married to Pashkov. The pros' celebrity partners have yet to be announced.

This upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars will be the first since longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were revealed to have been replaced by supermodel and America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks. "As we embark on a new creative direction, [Bergeron] departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," ABC said in a statement last month. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Banks said in an interview with Good Morning America shortly after of her new role on the show, "It is gonna be so next level. I am having meetings with the producer that I walked in to join, Andrew Llinares, and... he's like, 'Tyra, you just don’t know. It's gonna be next level. We're doing all this crazy stuff, taking to the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready, 'cause it’s gonna be different."

For the return of the pros and their celebrity partners to the ballroom, don't miss the Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiere on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For more on Dancing With the Stars from PopCulture, click here.