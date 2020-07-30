✖

Witney Carson is still processing the good news that she's going to be a mom. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is currently 16 weeks pregnant, told Entertainment Tonight Thursday that she and husband Carson McAllister are still reeling from the news that they will be parents, which they announced publicly over the weekend, and Carson joked "hasn't quite hit [her] yet."

"It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised. So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all," Carson gushed. The pro dancer explained that she and her husband were trying for a baby last August, but when they didn't get pregnant "kind of didn't try" after that. "Then all of a sudden in April, I guess it happened for us, which is just shocking," she said. "I am still just so shocked, but it just goes to show you that everything happens for a reason."

Carson has a pal on Dancing With the Stars going through her pregnancy alongside her, with fellow pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, announcing they were expecting their first child together in May. "So Lindsay's due in November, and then I'm due in January. Everybody thought that we planned it, but it's so funny because we really didn't," Carson said with a laugh, adding that when she learned her friend was pregnant, she was unknowingly 11 or 12 weeks pregnant herself.

Carson said it was the week after she learned she would be a mother as well, which she called "so special" to share with a friend. "We were talking yesterday, and I'm like, 'So you're kind of the guinea pig.' She's like, 'I'm fine, I'll try it out first and let you know how it goes,'" Carson recalled. "But it's been so fun. We've obviously known each other since we were about nine years old, so to do literally everything together has just been so special and I cannot wait to be mothers together."

For now, Carson and McAllister said they're keeping their baby's sex to themselves, but that they did get a surprising result when they did find out. "Like I said, it came as a shock, so we're still digesting a lot," Carson teased. "We're just gonna do it when we're ready to share it. It's going to take some time, I think, but it'll be soon." She added, "Let's just say, we both thought hundred percent the opposite. I was like, 'Oh, I'll have mother's intuition,' but I don't have it at all. When the gender's out it'll make more sense. And I'll explain it, but it's hard right now."