'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Gleb Savchenko's Ex-Wife Elena Samodanova Says Divorce Was 'Mutual'

✖

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Elena Samodanova filed to divorce her husband, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko. Samodanova later went live on Instagram and addressed her split from her husband of 14 years. According to her, the decision to divorce was a "mutual" one, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

During Samodanova's Instagram Live, she said that she and Savchenko are committed to co-parenting their two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. When asked how she was doing, the mom of two replied to her fans, "I'm good, getting there and feeling better." She added, "We both agreed on certain things and it's mutual…And we're going to be co-parenting our kids." Samodanova was then asked if she would remain friends with her estranged husband, to which she replied, "We have two kids. We have to." She concluded the live video by explaining what she's looking forward to in 2021, saying, "[The] future is future and past is the past…you can only make your future better and that is my resolution for 2021. Make your loved ones be happy and you have to treat people like you want to be treated and stay positive. What happened in the past, stays in the past…"

It was originally reported in early November that Samodanova and Savchenko had split after 14 years of marriage. As previously mentioned, Samodanova filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles. When she first addressed her split back in November, Samodanova claimed that her husband cheated on her "multiple" times during the course of their marriage. It didn't take long for Savchenko to refute her claims. He released a statement in which he said that her accusations were "false." He also addressed rumors that he was getting close with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who was his partner during the most recent season of DWTS.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," Savchenko told E! News. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing." The professional dancer added, "It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."