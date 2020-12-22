✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, split earlier this year. While there have been plenty of romance rumors concerning Savchenko's personal life, Samodanova is reportedly moving on following their break-up with another member of the DWTS family. According to Page Six, Samodanova was spotted on a romantic getaway with Vlad Kvartin, a DWTS alum.

On Monday, Samodanova was seen kissing Kvartin on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Page Six noted that the two looked cozy and comfortable together as they enjoyed their sun-filled getaway. Neither Samodanova nor Kvartin immediately responded to the outlet's request for comment. Their getaway came about a month after Samodanova announced that she and Savchenko split after 14 years of marriage. In early November, she took to her Instagram Story to share that she and her husband, who share two daughters together, had parted ways and claimed that Savchenko cheated on her "multiple" times during their marriage. In response to his estranged wife's claims, the DWTS pro issued a statement in which he said that those accusations were "false." He also shot down rumors that he was getting close with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who was his partner during the most recent season of DWTS.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," Savchenko told E! News. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing." The professional dancer added, "It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Stause recently went public with her relationship with DWTS pro Keo Motsepe. Interestingly enough, Stause and Motsepe went on vacation with Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo, who he has been dating, in Cabo San Lucas, the same location that Samodanova and Kvartin were spotted in on Monday. But, when it comes to Savchenko and Scerbo's relationship, they're reportedly taking things slow. A source told Entertainment Tonight about the pair, "They're very into each other and get along well. They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."