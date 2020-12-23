'Dancing With the Stars': Gleb Savchenko's Wife Elena Samodanova Officially Files for Divorce

✖

Elena Samodanova has officially filed to divorce her husband, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko. It was announced at the beginning of November that the two had split. Both Samodanova and Savchenko have since been spotted with new partners since announcing their break-up.

According to TMZ, Samodanova submitted divorce documents on Tuesday in Los Angeles. She and the professional dancer originally wed in 2006. They share two daughters. This filing comes amidst a very public split situation. In early November, Samodanova told her followers on Instagram that she and Savchenko had separated after 14 years of marriage. At the time, she alleged that her estranged husband cheated on her "multiple" times during their marriage. The DWTS personality later spoke out about Samodanova's claims, saying that they were "false." He also addressed rumors that he was getting close with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, his partner during the ABC dance competition's most recent season.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," Savchenko told E! News. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing." He added, "It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

The news that Samodanova filed to divorce her estranged husband came on the same day that it was reported that she was seen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday with Vlad Kvartin, a DWTS alum. The pair were reportedly kissing and getting cozy on the beach together during their getaway. Coincidentally enough, their getaway came shortly after it was reported that Savchenko was on vacation with Cassie Scerbo in Cabo San Lucas. When it comes to Savchenko and Scerbo's relationship, they're reportedly taking things slow. A source told Entertainment Tonight about the duo, "They're very into each other and get along well. They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."