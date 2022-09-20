'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Wish Tyra Bank Didn't Make the Jump to Disney+
Dancing With the Stars officially made its move to Disney+ on Monday night. Although, there's one aspect of the show that fans still have an issue with — its host, Tyra Banks. Based on what fans are saying on Twitter, it's clear that they didn't want Banks to make the move over to Disney+ along with the rest of the production.
Banks isn't the only host of Dancing With the Stars, though. It was previously announced that Alfonso Ribeiro would take on hosting duties alongside her. As TV Line noted, he released a statement about the news, saying, "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."
Even with the inclusion of Ribeiro, fans are still focused on Banks' place in the production. It's safe to say that they still aren't vibing with her as a host.
Really?
wish we could vote Tyra off and just have Alphonso as host #dwts #DWTS31— j (@jaderaer) September 20, 2022
Fans really don't hold their thoughts back on Banks. They're not fans of hers.prevnext
Why?
When you realize now that Dancing With The Stars is on Disney+ there are no commercials to get a break from Tyra talking. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/P8VqJITnAj— Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) September 20, 2022
DWTS made several changes ahead of Season 31. However, Banks stuck around, much to some fans' dismay.prevnext
Not Feeling It
It’s that time of the year again when I get to experience secondhand embarrassment through Tyra #DWTS— Gabriella Patti-Meadows (@GabriMaria2) September 20, 2022
Of course, this isn't the first season that fans have voiced their frustrations about Banks. It's a tradition at this point.prevnext
Nope
This season of Dancing with the Stars looks promising. Except the part where they kept Tyra Banks.#DWTS— Amber (@Here4BSB) September 20, 2022
Banks has been hosting DWTS for three seasons now. But, fans still don't appreciate her role on the show.prevnext
Go Tyra!
Tyra looks fantastic #dwts— Rose, in autumn (@castle_roogna) September 20, 2022
Surely Banks does have some DWTS fans in her corner. Although, it seems as though they're in the minority.prevnext
Bye
Can I text “fire Tyra” to 21523 #DWTS— Emily Gallt (🧣Taylor’s Version🧣) (@gallty) September 20, 2022
Banks is serving as a co-host for the first time this season alongside Ribeiro. Will fans have a negative reaction to him, too?prevnext
Again?
#DWTS still cant stand Tyra 🙄— Tanny (@tannita0818) September 20, 2022
DWTS is still the show fans know and love even if it's on Disney+. Based on the Twitter reactions, fans would have liked it if Banks sat this one out, though.prev