'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Wish Tyra Bank Didn't Make the Jump to Disney+

By Stephanie Downs

Dancing With the Stars officially made its move to Disney+ on Monday night. Although, there's one aspect of the show that fans still have an issue with — its host, Tyra Banks. Based on what fans are saying on Twitter, it's clear that they didn't want Banks to make the move over to Disney+ along with the rest of the production. 

Banks isn't the only host of Dancing With the Stars, though. It was previously announced that Alfonso Ribeiro would take on hosting duties alongside her. As TV Line noted, he released a statement about the news, saying, "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

Even with the inclusion of Ribeiro, fans are still focused on Banks' place in the production. It's safe to say that they still aren't vibing with her as a host. 

Fans really don't hold their thoughts back on Banks. They're not fans of hers.

DWTS made several changes ahead of Season 31. However, Banks stuck around, much to some fans' dismay.

Of course, this isn't the first season that fans have voiced their frustrations about Banks. It's a tradition at this point.

Banks has been hosting DWTS for three seasons now. But, fans still don't appreciate her role on the show.

Surely Banks does have some DWTS fans in her corner. Although, it seems as though they're in the minority.

Banks is serving as a co-host for the first time this season alongside Ribeiro. Will fans have a negative reaction to him, too?

DWTS is still the show fans know and love even if it's on Disney+. Based on the Twitter reactions, fans would have liked it if Banks sat this one out, though.

