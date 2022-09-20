'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Wish Tyra Bank Didn't Make the Jump to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars officially made its move to Disney+ on Monday night. Although, there's one aspect of the show that fans still have an issue with — its host, Tyra Banks. Based on what fans are saying on Twitter, it's clear that they didn't want Banks to make the move over to Disney+ along with the rest of the production.

Banks isn't the only host of Dancing With the Stars, though. It was previously announced that Alfonso Ribeiro would take on hosting duties alongside her. As TV Line noted, he released a statement about the news, saying, "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

Even with the inclusion of Ribeiro, fans are still focused on Banks' place in the production. It's safe to say that they still aren't vibing with her as a host.