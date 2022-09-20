'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Loving New Co-Host Alfonso Ribeiro
Dancing With the Stars' shift to Disney+ brought with it many changes, including the addition of Alfonso Ribeiro. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star serves as co-host alongside Tyra Banks and is embedded with the contestants in the returning "skybox" area. Although some fans still hope Tom Bergeron miraculously comes back, Ribeiro's fun demeanor was welcomed by viewers.
Ribeiro is a familiar face to DWTS fans, having won Season 19 back in 2014. He is also a major figure at ABC, where he hosts America's Funniest Home Videos. Ribeiro took over for Bergeron at AFV in 2015 and said he has Bergeron's blessing to host DWTS. The actor also hosted a DWTS episode in October 2015 when Bergeron missed a day to be with his father.
"Tom and I talk every once in a while," Ribeiro told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm like, Tom needs to get another big show because when AFV and Dancing With the Stars end, I need another job that I need to get, right? Listen, I don't care. Get a good one, and when you're done doing it, I'll come get that one. We joke all the time about that. I follow in his footsteps, for real."
'An awesome job so far'
Welcome @alfonso_ribeiro back to the ballroom 🪩 You are doing an awesome job so far 👍🏽 #DWTS— The Recon (@dancerdude_83) September 20, 2022
"I love this man," Banks told ET. "I remember we used to spar on set. I was 19 years old. He used to tease me. I used to tease him back. It was great."
'Alfonso is great'
I’m loving #DWTS on Disney+ it’s so much better! Less Tyra, Alfonso is great, and the skybox is back!— RNR (@rnr725) September 20, 2022
Although DWTS survived with only Banks hosting in the first two seasons of the Post-Bergeron and Erin Andrews era, producers needed a second host for Season 31. the move to Disney+ means there are no commercials, so there is more time to fill. While Banks works on the main dance floor, Ribeiro is up in the skybox, a feature dropped for the pandemic era seasons. Ribeiro will interview competitors before and after their dances, just as Andrews used to do.
'I'd rather have Alfonso be the main or only host'
Ehhh yeah ok I'd rather have Alfonso be the main or only host. Now that we have someone to compare to Tyra, she sucks that much more! #dwts— TV Addict (she/her) (@TVAddict617) September 20, 2022
Executive producer Conrad Green said the skybox will give his team enough time to reset the stage between dances, which used to be done during commercial breaks. "Alfonso is such a great addition to the team. He's a former champion on the show, but he's really passionate about it," Green told Variety. "He's friends with a lot of the dancers, he really understands what makes the show tick and he brings humor to it and genuine interest in the celebrities and their journeys."
'Alfonso adds to the show'
I recommend having Alfonso and Tyra switching hosting duties and Tyra be in the sky box #DWTS— Selina A. Da Silva (@selinaads) September 20, 2022
"Alfonso adds to the show. I'm happy he's here," one fan wrote.
5
Loving Alfonso as host so far #Dwts— soapyfankatie (@soapyfankatie) September 20, 2022
"Loving Alfonso as cohost. I like Tyra but a second host was definitely needed," another fan wrote.
'Saved this show for the season'
Alfonso joining as host has already saved this show for the season #dwts— Samantha (@fixatingsammi) September 20, 2022
Each new episode of DWTS will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The episodes will be available live to stream in all time zones, so everyone can vote during the live stream.