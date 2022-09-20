'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Loving New Co-Host Alfonso Ribeiro

Dancing With the Stars' shift to Disney+ brought with it many changes, including the addition of Alfonso Ribeiro. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star serves as co-host alongside Tyra Banks and is embedded with the contestants in the returning "skybox" area. Although some fans still hope Tom Bergeron miraculously comes back, Ribeiro's fun demeanor was welcomed by viewers.

Ribeiro is a familiar face to DWTS fans, having won Season 19 back in 2014. He is also a major figure at ABC, where he hosts America's Funniest Home Videos. Ribeiro took over for Bergeron at AFV in 2015 and said he has Bergeron's blessing to host DWTS. The actor also hosted a DWTS episode in October 2015 when Bergeron missed a day to be with his father.

"Tom and I talk every once in a while," Ribeiro told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm like, Tom needs to get another big show because when AFV and Dancing With the Stars end, I need another job that I need to get, right? Listen, I don't care. Get a good one, and when you're done doing it, I'll come get that one. We joke all the time about that. I follow in his footsteps, for real."